West Bengal govt announces complete lockdown till May 30 - Here's what is allowed and not allowed

As COVID-19 cases in West Bengal rise, the state lockdown has been extended till the end of this month. While the state had enforced a partial lockdown at the beginning of this month, additional curbs have now been introduced. From Sunday, only emergency services will be allowed, and there will be a night curfew of sorts.
Here's a full list of restrictions as announced by the West Bengal Chief Secretary. Note that there will be a night curfew in place between 9 pm and 5 am, with restrictions above and beyond these.
Both government and private offices will remain closed, with the exception of those catering to emergency services.
Retail shops and markets will be open only in the morning, from 7 am to 10 am. Shops selling sweets will be open from 10 am to 5pm
Public transport services will be closed. This includes metro services as well as intra state bus services, ferry service and more. Frontline workers will have to use their own private vehicles to commute.
Movement of private vehicles, taxis and autos for non-essential services has also been suspended.
All educational institutions will remain closed.
Public spaces and services such as shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools, cinema halls and salons will be shut. Religious sites and other places where people can gather in large numbers will be closed. Parks, zoos and sanctuaries will also remain closed.
Marriage ceremonies can take place with up to 50 people in attendance. For funerals, only 20 people will be allowed.
E-commerce and online services will be open throughout the day. However, with various ecommerce platforms having curtailed their delivery services at this time, you might face difficulties.
Banks will remain open from 10 am to 2pm.
Petrol pumps and auto repairing shops will be open throughout the day.
(With inputs from Aritra Singha and agencies)
