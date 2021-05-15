West Bengal govt announces complete lockdown till May 30 - Here's what is allowed and not allowed

As COVID-19 cases in West Bengal rise, the state lockdown has been extended till the end of this month. While the state had enforced a partial lockdown at the beginning of this month, additional curbs have now been introduced. From Sunday, only emergency services will be allowed, and there will be a night curfew of sorts.

Here's a full list of restrictions as announced by the West Bengal Chief Secretary. Note that there will be a night curfew in place between 9 pm and 5 am, with restrictions above and beyond these.