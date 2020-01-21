'We are all with you, Paaji': Tejasvi Surya congratulates Tajinder Bagga for getting BJP ticket

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released the second list of 10 candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections in which the BJP has fielded Tajinder Pal Bagga to contest from Hari Nagar constituency.

After his name was announced Bagga said that his party will win more than 50 seats in the Delhi Assembly polls. "BJP will win more than 50 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections, Kejriwal ji is afraid of this. That is why documents were burnt at Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) office, 15 days before the polls," Bagga told ANI.

The voting for the 70-member Delhi assembly will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. The BJP faces a tough battle in Delhi where it has been out of power for over two decades. The party could win only three seats in the last assembly polls with the ruling AAP scoring a landslide victory with 67 seats.