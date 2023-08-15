WB: Kid Disrespects, Throws National Flag To The Ground On Independence Day 2023; Disturbing Visuals Surface

Kid Disrespects, Throws National Flag To The Ground | Twitter

Basirhat: As India is celebrating its 77th year of Independence today, a shocking incident of disrespect to the Indian National Flag has come to light on Independence Day 2023. The disturbing incident occurred on August 15 in West Bengal. A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. A boy is seen in the video who climbs on the terrace of a house where the Indian National Flag and a saffron flag were hoisted. The boy removes both the flags and throws them on the ground. The whole incident was caught on camera.

Disrespects National Flag

Disrespect was shown towards the Tricolour in front of a huge crowd. The incident which was caught on camera occurred in West Bengal's Basirhat, in which the kid is seen climbing the rooftop of a building. After climbing the rooftop the kid first removes and throws away the saffron flag from the rooftop to the ground and after that, he attacked the National Flag. He removed the tricolour from the rooftop and threw it on the ground. After that, he tore some posters that were put up on the building.

Incident occurred in front of huge crowd

The crowd that was present at the spot turned a blind eye to the kid's antics. If they would have stopped the kid while he was removing the saffron flag the disrespect to the National Flag would have been avoided. The incident of disrespect to the National Flag came to light when the Nation is celebrating its 77th year of Independence.

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Nation from the Red Fort today. Also the Prime Minister has started the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to spread awareness among the masses about the National Flag. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative would bring the tricolour to every household in the country, said the Prime Minister. Awareness needs to be created among the people of India to avoid such incidents of disrespect to the National Flag in the country.

