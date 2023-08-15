Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: With Tricolour In Hand People Take Out Rallies

Representative Image | PTI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, massive rallies were taken out in the district from different locations. From students to government servants, every strata participated in the rallies.

The rally of the school students started at Government Malav Girls Higher Secondary School and concluded at the collector's office via Mhow Naka. Hundreds of students from different schools took part in the rally. The students held the national flag in their hands and filled the air with patriotic slogans. In the rally, many girls came out dressed in the costumes of Bharat Mata and brave women of India in a buggy. Collector Ilayaraja T, additional collector Sapna Lovenshi and SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar participated in the closing ceremony of the rally and encouraged the children.

Govt servants take out rally

Employees of all government departments participated in the Tiranga Rally taken out on Monday. The rally was flagged off by collector Ilayaraja T. The rally started at the collector's office and ended at Mhow Naka.

India Tourism, Central School organise Tiranga programme

India Tourism Indore office organised the Har Ghar Tiranga programme under the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. Students of Central School No. 1 and members of the Youth Tourism Club participated in the programme. Historian Zafar Ansari briefed students about events leading to our independence.

Flags distributed at IDA

National flags were distributed to officers and staff at Indore Development Authority (IDA) office on Monday evening as part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ and ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’.

Chairman Jaypal Singh Chawda distributed the flags and urged everyone to hoist the flags at their homes and pay homage to the martyrs.

IDA vice-chairman Golu Shukla, CEO RP Ahirwar and other IDA board members were present.

Tiranga Yatra taken out from MY Hosp to MGM

Doctors and staff of MGM Medical College and MY Hospital took out a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on Monday to celebrate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit mahotsav’ on the occasion of Independence Day.

Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit, superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur, HoD anaesthesia Dr KK Arora, members of Nursing Officers’ Association, MY Hospital employees’ organisation and others participated in the rally with enthusiasm.

“We have taken out the rally to celebrate the Independence Day and in remembrance of our freedom fighters. We will also organise a flag hoisting programme on Tuesday in which all the staff and patients’ attendants will take part,” Dr PS Thakur said.