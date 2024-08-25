 'Water Level Of Gomati River Is Receding,' Says Tripura CM Manik Saha
'Water Level Of Gomati River Is Receding,' Says Tripura CM Manik Saha

On X, CM Manik Saha wrote, "By the grace of God, the water level of the Gomati River is receding. The road from Amarpur to Korbook via Jatanbari is made functional."

ANIUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 01:17 PM IST
article-image

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Sunday that the water level of Gomti river is receding, bringing relief to the people in flood-affected areas.

article-image

CM Saha further assured that the rescue team will restore normalcy in flood-affected areas.

"Our administration, NDRF, and SDRF teams are working tirelessly to restore normalcy in the affected areas. Their relentless efforts are helping to mitigate the situation and bring relief to the affected."

NDRF Rescue Teams Evacuate 125 People From Flood-Affected Areas Of Tripura

The rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), in a Friday evening operation, evacuated 125 people, from various flood-affected parts of Tripura.

NDRF in a post on X said, "11 teams deployed across Tripura. In today's rescue ops NDRF rescuers evacuated 125 people and retrieved one deceased in Karbook and Amarpur of Gomti, Sepahijala, and Khowai areas."

article-image

Tweet Of Indian Air Force

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force said on August 24 that its helicopters air-dropped over 4,000 food packets to stranded locals in disaster-struck areas.

In a post on X on August 24, IAF said, "#IAF Mi-17 and ALH helicopters continue relentless efforts in Tripura flood relief operations, with NDRF personnel inducted into disaster-struck areas. Operating from Agartala, the helicopters air-dropped over 4,000 food packets to stranded locals in Rangamati, Jatanbari, Udaipur, Paschim Malbasa, Shankar Pali, and nearby areas. A total of 28 tons of relief material has been airlifted till now for flood-affected Tripura."

article-image

Flood victims are also being moved to government relief camps in Agartala to ensure they get the necessary facilities and be safe from the disaster.

As per the report, a total of 558 relief camps have been set up by the district administration since August 19.

