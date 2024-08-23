Mathura Floods: People Stranded In Knee-Deep Water Rescued Using Bulldozer; Video Goes Viral

Residents and stranded people evacuated on bulldozer |

Lucknow: Severe waterlogging and massive traffic congestions were reported in several parts of Uttar Pradesh following heavy rainfall on Friday morning. Mathura was one of the most affected areas that witnessed heavy flooding and waterlogging.

Videos shared on social media showed extensive waterlogging in Mathura, where continuous rains had submerged parts of the city. Videos showed residents and people in affected areas had to be evacuated from the inundated locations. However, a video went viral on social media platform X which showed people being rescued on a bulldozer in Mathura.

The video was circulated and widely spread by netizens who were amused that bulldozers was being used in UP not only to demolish properties of history-sheeters but also to rescue people stranded in heavy rains.

But questions were raised regarding the poor drainage system in Mathura which turned the city streets into mini-ponds.

उत्तर प्रदेश : आज बारिश में मथुरा शहर डूब गया। लोग जहां-तहां फंस गए। कुछ लोगों को बुलडोजर और JCB पर बैठाकर सुरक्षित निकाला गया।



वीडियो : ANI pic.twitter.com/IGqYhVYfav — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 23, 2024

Additional videos showed buses and vehicles submerged, with many cars and motor vehicles abandoned in knee-deep water.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Several parts of Mathura city witness waterlogging after heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/mc4A5h7xOZ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 23, 2024

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued alerts for states including Gujarat, Maharashtra from August 22 to August 26.

Rainfall In Maharashtra

On Friday, the IMD issued an orange alert for several districts in Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune. The alert forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas on August 24. Thunderstorms, gusty winds, and heavy rain are expected in parts of Konkan and North Madhya Maharashtra. Marathwada districts should brace for thunderstorms, strong winds (up to 30-40 km/h), and heavy rain, while Vidarbha's remote areas may experience thunderstorms, gusty winds, and moderate rain.

Local forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 hours.

Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in city and suburbs Possibility of heavy rainfall towards night /early morning hours.

Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 31°C and 26°C. pic.twitter.com/W61g527L3y — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) August 23, 2024

Mumbai city is also to witness a break from its dry spell with heavy rainfall predicted for the weekend. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the city from Saturday to Monday, indicating the likelihood of heavy rain in isolated areas.

Gujarat Rains

According to the latest IMD notification, several areas in Gujarat are expected to receive more than 8 inches of rain between August 24 and August 28.