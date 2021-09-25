Watch Video: UP BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta attacked by Congress supporters in Pratapgarh

BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta and his supporters were allegedly assaulted in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Congress leader Pramod Tiwari and workers chased and beat up BJP workers. During this, the car of the BJP MP was also vandalized. There was a ruckus between the two sides when the BJP MP reached the Garib Kalyan Mela organized in the Sangipur development block of Pratapgarh.

In the video, a fierce fight is seen between the two sides. The video showcases violent clashes and abuses being hurled at each other. Sangam Lal Gupta says that Congress leader Pramod Tiwari and some Congress supporters attacked him. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has ordered strict action against the accused.

Keshav Prasad tweeted, ‘Instructions have been given to take strict action against the goons who attacked BJP MP and National General Secretary of BJP Backward Class Morcha Shri Sangamlal Gupta at the Garib Kalyan Mela organized in Sangipur block of Pratapgarh district at the earliest. . Not a single culprit will be spared.

Garib Kalyan Mela was organized in Sangipur block of Pratapgarh. Congress leader and former MP Pramod Tiwari was present in the program. Meanwhile, BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta reached there with his supporters. There was a lot of sloganeering between the supporters of both and on seeing the ruckus started.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 07:19 PM IST