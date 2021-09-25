COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh becomes first state to administer over 10 crore covid vaccine doses; CM Yogi Adityanath praises health workers

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday crossed a major milestone as it has become the first state in India to administer over 10 crore covid vaccine doses to people. UP Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad today said one crore doses were administered in the last 10 days only.

The ACS also said that cases of Dengue, malaria are also decreasing as proper medical facility has been given.

The 100 million mark was crossed at 2pm on September 25, the UP government further said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath credited the success to the health workers and citizens of Uttar Pradesh.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के मार्गदर्शन व @UPGovt के अथक प्रयासों का सुफल है कि प्रदेश में 10 करोड़ से अधिक कोविड टीके का सुरक्षा कवच प्रदान किया जा चुका है।



यह उपलब्धि प्रतिबद्ध स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों व अनुशासित नागरिकों को समर्पित है।



आप भी लगवाएं 'टीका जीत का'... — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 25, 2021

Yogi Adityanath praising the milestone on Twitter wrote, “It is the result of Respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s guidance and the tireless efforts of the UP government that the state has delivered more than 10 crore vaccine doses against Covid-19. This achievement is dedicated to committed health workers and disciplined citizens. You should also get 'Teeka Jeet Ka'."

The UP government said that as per census and electoral data, around 15 crore people in the state are eligible for vaccination. Of these, 8,15,25,547 crore - or 54.33 per cent - have received at least one dose and 1,85,10,688 crore people are fully vaccinated.

The state government said in a release that Uttar Pradesh is administering Covid-19 vaccines faster not only than some states in India, but also a few countries of the world. It also said that the state is on its way to vaccinating the entire adult population soon.

The UP government also said that out of the 2,15,209 samples tested in the last 24 hours, merely 14 samples tested positive for the Covid-19 infection. The positivity rate has slumped to 0.01 per cent, the lowest in the country, it added.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 05:54 PM IST