Watch Video: The pain can never be forgotten, says PM Narendra Modi as August 14 to now be Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

New Delhi: Stating that the pain of Partition can never be forgotten, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

"Partition's pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day," tweeted PM Modi.

He added that the day, remembered for India’s partition into two countries, India and Pakistan, would remind Indians of the need to “remove the poison of social divisions”.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 02:24 PM IST