Watch video: Mahila Congress chief Netta D'souza confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on fuel price hike

Union Minister Smriti Irani was on Sunday caught in an argument with a Congress women wing chief on a Delhi-Guwahati flight when questioned about the rise in fuel prices. Netta D'souza, the chief of Congress women wing tweeted the video where the minister is also seen recording the encounter on her cell phone.

In a tweet Miss D'souza wrote, "Faced Modi Minister @smritiirani ji, enroute to Guwahati. When asked about Unbearable Rising Prices of LPG, she blamed Vaccines, Raashan & even the poor! Do watch the video excerpts, on how she reacted to common people's misery!"

In the video it can be seen that the Congress leader questioned Smriti Irani as the passengers were deboarding the flight.

Irani initially said the Congress leader was "blocking the way". Asked about the shortage of cooking gas and "stoves without gas", the minister said "please don't lie".

Notably, The Congress is up against the ruling BJP and has staged nationwide protests against the Centre over the constant rise in the prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas, feritilizers and essential medicines.

Protest rallies are being held across the country in state headquarters under the aegis of Pradesh Congress Committees.

The party had pointed out again that the Centre was not satisfied with having earned nearly Rs 26 lakh crore by way of unprecedented high excise rates, and the recent spate of taxes are going to put a burden of additional Rs 1.56 lakh crore on the people of India.

Meanwhile, the price of petrol has been hiked 115 times in 16 days, pushing up by prices by Rs 10 a litre. There has been no hike in the last two days.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol is now being sold at ₹ 105.41, while diesel is being sold at Rs 96.67 a litre.

In Mumbai -- where fuel prices are the highest among the four metros -- petrol is retailed at Rs 120.51 per litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 104.77 per litre.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 03:23 PM IST