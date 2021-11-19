Watch video: IAF carry out rescue operation and evacuate 10 people stuck in rising waters of Chitravati river in Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in many districts of Andhra Pradesh. According to the latest developments, the water level of the Chitravathi River has increased in the Anantapur district.

At least 3 people were reported dead while dozens missing after the flash flood hit various districts in Andhra Pradesh after the Cheyyeru river washed aways dozens of homes and submerged the Swami Ananda Temple in Nandular.

In the meanwhile, an IAF helicopter today evacuated 10 persons who were stuck in the rising waters of the Chitravathi River in Ananthapur district of Andhra Pradesh, in difficult weather conditions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

The video of a real-time rescue operation by the Indian Air Force has surfaced. A tweeter post by the Indian Air Force shows the rescue operation. The caption reads, "Today, IAF Mi-17 helicopter evacuated ten people stuck in the rising waters of Chitravati River in Ananthapur district, Andhra Pradesh, in difficult weather conditions."

Due to the pressure created in the Bay of Bengal, rain is wreaking havoc in many coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Several villages including Gundluru, Seshamambapuram, Mandapalli were also submerged in the Cheyyur floodwaters. Non-stop downpours due to the depression in the Bay of Bengal triggered flash floods at various places across the Kadapa district.

The Andhra Pradesh government announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to families of those who died due to rain havoc in the state. Also, each person affected will be given Rs 1,000 and each family Rs 2,000.

The Indian Meteorological Department had issued an alert and has said that rains are expected to continue in parts of Andhra Pradesh including Anantapur, Kadapa, Chittoor and Visakhapatnam.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 10:52 PM IST