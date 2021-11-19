Watch video: At least 3 dead, 30 missing in flash flood in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district; CM YSR announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia

At least three people were killed while dozens went missing due to a flash flood that hit the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

The overflowing of the Cheyyeru river washed aways dozens of homes and even submerged Swami Ananda Temple in Nandular.

Several villages including Gundluru, Seshamambapuram, Mandapalli were also submerged in the Cheyyur floodwaters. Non-stop downpours due to the depression in the Bay of Bengal triggered flash floods at various places across the Kadapa district.

Several videos on social media have gone viral showing houses being taken away in the flood while trees were uprooted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Nearly 30 people belonging to Mandapalli, Akepadu, Nandalur were reportedly washed away in the Cheyyur floodwaters and police retrieved the bodies of three deceased near Nandalur.

NDRF and SDRF teams were deployed for search and rescue operations. Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also sent special officers to Chittoor, Kadapa and Nellore districts for stalk taking and assistance.

The Andhra Pradesh government announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to families of those who died due to rain havoc in the state. Also, each person affected will be given Rs 1,000 and each family Rs 2,000.

The Indian Meteorological Department had issued an alert and has said that rains are expected to continue in parts of Andhra Pradesh including Anantapur, Kadapa, Chittoor and Visakhapatnam.

(with inputs from sources)

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 03:58 PM IST