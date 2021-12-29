e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 02:56 PM IST

Watch Video: Heavy snowfall witnessed across India

FPJ Web Desk
Winter has definetly arrived in India with all its beauty, leaving regions across the country with a wonderful snowclad look. Regions across north and north-east witnessed heavy snowfall and was covered in thick, white blanket of snow. Take a look at some mesmerzing visuals of the Indian landscape that enjoyed snowfall.

Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand and the nearby area got covered in a blanket of snow and also saw sharp dip in mercury. In a video shared by ANI, we can a wonderful sight of snowclad mountains across the landscape of the divine location.

The Himalayan region of Munsiyari in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district also enjoyed a romancing climate. The snowfall here has left the streets, houses and vehicles covered in fresh white, making it an awesome sight.

Kashmir, predictably, wore a winter look in a video uploaded by Incredible India which went viral. Here, the tourist are seen making best use of the amazing climate.

Leh town received 8cms of snowfall on December 24. The video takes you on a virtual tour of the snowclad streets.

Tourist were seen enjoying the snowfall at GHUM, the highest railway station in India, of the World Heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railway. Take a look at some fantastic visuals here:

In another footage from Darjeeling shared on Twitter, we see toy trains and the tracks dressed in snow. Tourists enjoy roaming in multi-layered clothing, capturing some best moments of their lifetime.

Thick snow blanketed several areas of Sikkim after the region received snowfall last night. A drop in mercury level was noted.

Arunachal Pradesh also witnessed heavy snow fall between Baishakhi, Sela Pass and Nuranang. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju mentioned that the road is extremely dangerous to drive and temperature goes down to as low as minus 25. He also advised tourists to seek prior information before arrival.

"Hills are heavenly when covered under snow!!! Incredible Himachal!!!!!", tweeted a netizen, sharing visuals from Dalhousie, India.

