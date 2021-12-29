Watch Video: Heavy snowfall witnessed across India

Winter has definetly arrived in India with all its beauty, leaving regions across the country with a wonderful snowclad look. Regions across north and north-east witnessed heavy snowfall and was covered in thick, white blanket of snow. Take a look at some mesmerzing visuals of the Indian landscape that enjoyed snowfall.

Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand and the nearby area got covered in a blanket of snow and also saw sharp dip in mercury. In a video shared by ANI, we can a wonderful sight of snowclad mountains across the landscape of the divine location.

Check the video, here:

The Himalayan region of Munsiyari in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district also enjoyed a romancing climate. The snowfall here has left the streets, houses and vehicles covered in fresh white, making it an awesome sight.

Check the video, here:

#WATCH Snowfall in the Himalayan region of Munsiyari in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district pic.twitter.com/1w6MAyiz3s — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 29, 2021

Kashmir, predictably, wore a winter look in a video uploaded by Incredible India which went viral. Here, the tourist are seen making best use of the amazing climate.

Watch the video, here:

This winter season, set out on a joyride at Gulmarg, Kashmir! Home to the largest and highest Cable Car in Asia, it lets you sail through the vast sea of snow through Gondola Ride.

Tag your travelmates you wish to visit here with!#DekhoApnaDesh @JandKTourism pic.twitter.com/BRMX0Yq4OX — Incredible!ndia (@incredibleindia) December 29, 2021

Leh town received 8cms of snowfall on December 24. The video takes you on a virtual tour of the snowclad streets.

WATCH | ❄️ Leh Snowfall ❄️



Leh town received snowfall early hours today. 8 cms of snow recorded at places in Leh town. pic.twitter.com/sp7EVgHqqc — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) December 24, 2021

Tourist were seen enjoying the snowfall at GHUM, the highest railway station in India, of the World Heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railway. Take a look at some fantastic visuals here:

Tourist enjoying the snowfall at GHUM, the highest railway station in India of the World Heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railway. NFR is running many tourist trains including Vista dome services in #DHR for the benefit of tourist @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/xtWZg2SAJ6 — Northeast Frontier Railway (@RailNf) December 29, 2021

In another footage from Darjeeling shared on Twitter, we see toy trains and the tracks dressed in snow. Tourists enjoy roaming in multi-layered clothing, capturing some best moments of their lifetime.

Thick snow blanketed several areas of Sikkim after the region received snowfall last night. A drop in mercury level was noted.

Arunachal Pradesh also witnessed heavy snow fall between Baishakhi, Sela Pass and Nuranang. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju mentioned that the road is extremely dangerous to drive and temperature goes down to as low as minus 25. He also advised tourists to seek prior information before arrival.

Union Minister @KirenRijiju advises tourists visiting Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh to seek prior information as the place is witnessing heavy snow fall between Baishakhi, Sela Pass and Nuranang. He said that the road is extremely dangerous to drive and temperature goes down to -25 pic.twitter.com/8WPyxQzRb1 — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) December 26, 2021

"Hills are heavenly when covered under snow!!! Incredible Himachal!!!!!", tweeted a netizen, sharing visuals from Dalhousie, India.

Hills are heavenly when covered under snow!!!



Incredible Himachal!!!!! pic.twitter.com/wVudKQJziC — Tisha Dogra (@victordelta139) December 29, 2021

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 02:56 PM IST