Watch Video: Heavy snowfall across northern parts of India

Winter has surely arrived in India with all its beauty, leaving regions across the country with a wonderful snowclad look. Regions across north and north-east witnessed heavy snowfall and was covered in thick, white blanket of snow.
Take a look at some mesmerizing visuals of the Indian landscape that enjoyed snowfall.
Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand got covered in a blanket of snow. In a video shared by ANI, we can a wonderful sight of snowclad mountains across the landscape of the divine location.
Watch the video, here:
#WATCH | Snowfall visuals from Badrinath shrine in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. pic.twitter.com/HBFbyM4880— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 9, 2022
Leh, Ladakh
Ladakh | Air logistics operation underway at Leh and the surrounding region.— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2022
(Source: Indian Air Force) pic.twitter.com/yqYOSQnlxg
Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh's Shimla receives fresh snowfall. Visuals from this morning. pic.twitter.com/NQyIgBK7Pg— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2022
Srinagar Airport
"Weather is clear for flight operations. A thin layer of ice has formed on which aircraft may skid. We are clearing it now," tweets Srinagar Airport— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2022
Video Source: Srinagar Airport pic.twitter.com/nIByJ90YeM
