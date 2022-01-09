e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 10:33 AM IST

Watch Video: Heavy snowfall across northern parts of India

FPJ Web Desk
Shimla | Twitter: ANI

Winter has surely arrived in India with all its beauty, leaving regions across the country with a wonderful snowclad look. Regions across north and north-east witnessed heavy snowfall and was covered in thick, white blanket of snow.

Take a look at some mesmerizing visuals of the Indian landscape that enjoyed snowfall.

Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand got covered in a blanket of snow. In a video shared by ANI, we can a wonderful sight of snowclad mountains across the landscape of the divine location.

Watch the video, here:

Leh, Ladakh

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Srinagar Airport

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 10:33 AM IST
