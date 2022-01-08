Watch video: Indian army soldier stands strong amid snowstorm at Kashmir border

The winter season and the chilling weather has hit our country, especially the Northern regions which host snow clad mountains. Our salute to the soldiers at borders who are currently facing the snowstorm, yet stay to their core principle 'Duty comes first'.

In a recent video we could see a dedicated Indian army soldier who is true to win hearts of netizens. He can be seen standing strong amidst a snowstorm at the Kashmir border.

The video uploaded by PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence was captioned with lines that read, "No easy hope or lies Shall bring us to our goal, But iron sacrifice Of body, will, and soul. There is but one task for all One life for each to give Who stands if Freedom fall?"

Watch video, right here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier this day, in a video shared on Twitter by the PRO page, we can see sincere soldiers marching in a disciplined line on the snowy mountains along coniferous trees. The visuals are sure to make one salute the army men on duty despite the challenging weather conditions. The video was originally tweeted by the Official Twitter Account of 16 Corps, Indian Army @Whiteknight_IA.

Watch the video, here:

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 01:21 PM IST