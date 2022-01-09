e-Paper Get App

India reports 1,59,632 new COVID-19 cases, 327 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 3,623
Updated on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 10:15 AM IST

Watch video: Indian Army carries pregnant lady to District Hospital amid heavy snowfall

FPJ Web Desk
Chinar Corps of the Indian Army received a distress call from Ghagar Hill village at LoC Boniyar seeking urgent medical assistance of a pregnant lady. In heavy snowfall, evacuation team carried the lady on a stretcher for 6.5 km till Salasan & brought her to PHC, according to a tweet by the official Twitter handle of Chinar Corps.

Later, in a update post they mentioned of safe circumstances and that the family was blessed with a baby boy at the District Hospital #Shopian.

The video of the incident was shared by the Indian Army on Twitter, and is worth to take a look and salute the brave army men for the timely assistance.

Watch video, here:

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 10:15 AM IST
