Watch video: Indian Army carries pregnant lady to District Hospital amid heavy snowfall

Chinar Corps of the Indian Army received a distress call from Ghagar Hill village at LoC Boniyar seeking urgent medical assistance of a pregnant lady. In heavy snowfall, evacuation team carried the lady on a stretcher for 6.5 km till Salasan & brought her to PHC, according to a tweet by the official Twitter handle of Chinar Corps.

Later, in a update post they mentioned of safe circumstances and that the family was blessed with a baby boy at the District Hospital #Shopian.

The video of the incident was shared by the Indian Army on Twitter, and is worth to take a look and salute the brave army men for the timely assistance.

Watch video, here:

#Chinarwarriors got a distress call from Ramnagri in #Shopian for urgent medical assistance for a pregnant lady. In heavy snowfall, evacuation team carried the lady on a stretcher & brought her to District Hospital #Shopian.

Family blessed with a baby boy.#Kashmir@adgpi pic.twitter.com/Z1VGSAnnnk — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) January 9, 2022

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 10:15 AM IST