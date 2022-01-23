e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 3,33,533 new COVID cases, 525 deaths, and 2,59,168 recoveries in the last 24 hours
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 11:05 AM IST

Watch Video: Health dept facilitate COVID-19 vaccination drive in J-K's Baramulla amid heavy snowfall

ANI
Watch Video: Health dept facilitate COVID-19 vaccination drive in J-K's Baramulla amid heavy snowfall |

Watch Video: Health dept facilitate COVID-19 vaccination drive in J-K's Baramulla amid heavy snowfall |

Advertisement

Baramulla: The team of the Health Department with the help of the army has carried out the COVID-19 vaccination drive near Line of Control (LOC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla amid heavy snowfall.

The vaccination drive was held on Saturday in the villages near the LOC in Baramulla.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 6,568 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Saturday. According to the health bulletin, there are 2,330 recoveries and 39,113 active cases in the Union Territory.

Meanwhile, 161.92 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India so far under a nationwide vaccination drive, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Sunday.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

India reports 3.33 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, positivity rate rise to 17.78% India reports 3.33 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, positivity rate rise to 17.78%

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 11:05 AM IST
Advertisement