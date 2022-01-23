India reports 3.33 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, positivity rate rise to 17.78%

New Delhi: India reported 3,33,533 lakh new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, which is marginally lower than yesterday. With a tally of 3,92,37,264 crore cases, India is the second worst-hit country after the US.

The daily positivity rate is slightly up from 17.22% to 17.78% while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.65 per cent.

The active cases have increased to 21,87,205, while the death toll has climbed to 4,89,409 with 525 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 5.57 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.18 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 73,840 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 161.92 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 09:16 AM IST