India achieves over 150 crore COVID19 vaccinations, says Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya

India on Friday, January 7 achieved over 150 crore COVID-19 vaccinations, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
🇮🇳 continues to be world leader in driving the largest vaccination drive with over 150 crore #COVID19 vaccinations.— Office of Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@OfficeOf_MM) January 7, 2022
90% of our adult population vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Over 1.5 crore children vaccinated against COVID-19 since 3rd January: PM @NarendraModi Ji pic.twitter.com/dCK4tFfxYH
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
AdvertisementPublished on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 07:11 PM IST