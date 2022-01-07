e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India achieves over 150 crore COVID19 vaccinations, says Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 07:11 PM IST

India achieves over 150 crore COVID19 vaccinations, says Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

India on Friday, January 7 achieved over 150 crore COVID-19 vaccinations, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 07:11 PM IST
Advertisement