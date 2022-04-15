Watch Video: Elephant race organized by locals in Assam's Sivasagar on festival of Rongali Bihu

An elephant race was organized by locals in Assam's Sivasagar earlier today, marking the festival of Rongali Bihu.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rongali Bihu, one of the most important festivals of Assam which marks the onset of Assamese New Year.

The various events usually organized under the aegis of Rongali Bihu in Assam and Manipur.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Rongali Bihu 2020: Milind Soman cheers wife Ankita with egg fight as she misses family

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 05:51 PM IST