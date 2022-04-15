Watch Video: Elephant race organized by locals in Assam's Sivasagar on festival of Rongali Bihu

An elephant race was organized by locals in Assam's Sivasagar earlier today, marking the festival of Rongali Bihu.
Rongali Bihu, one of the most important festivals of Assam which marks the onset of Assamese New Year.
The various events usually organized under the aegis of Rongali Bihu in Assam and Manipur.
Advertisement
Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 05:51 PM IST
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)