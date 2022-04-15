e-Paper Get App
Watch Video: Elephant race organized by locals in Assam's Sivasagar on festival of Rongali Bihu

Rongali Bihu, one of the most important festivals of Assam which marks the onset of Assamese New Year.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 05:51 PM IST

ANI
An elephant race was organized by locals in Assam's Sivasagar earlier today, marking the festival of Rongali Bihu.

The various events usually organized under the aegis of Rongali Bihu in Assam and Manipur.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 05:51 PM IST