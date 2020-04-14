Rongali Bihu 2020: Milind Soman cheers wife Ankita with egg fight as she misses family

Model turned runner Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar have been sharing updates of their self-isolation period through social media. The couple has a huge following on Instagram and often paints the internet red with their mushy pictures and videos.
On Monday, the couple wished their fans on the occasion of Bohag Bihu 2020. Bohag Bihu also known as Rongali Bihu marks the beginning of Assamese New Year. Extending warm wishes, Milind wrote, “Happy Rongali Bihu to the world @ankita_earthy is missing her family in Guwahati, so we had a small egg fight to celebrate, which, apparently, is the thing to do !! To all the people separated at this time, from families, friends and other loves, enjoy this time of missing each other, you will be reunited soon!! Be safe !!”
The Assamese beauty also took to her handle and penned down a sweet wish for her followers. Sharing a boomerang video of their egg fight, she wrote: “Today is the New Year’s Day in Assam. I know there’s not much celebrations happening right now considering the situation but I miss all of it! Growing up, I had the chance to learn about our tradition and customs from my grandfather (puthadeu) who is as wise as they come. Learning Bihu songs from my grandma (anaideu) and Bihu dance from my aunts. Stealing and eating Pithas and ladoos from the kitchen. Waiting out at night to welcome the #husoridol. Waiting for #bihu gifts.”
Further talking about the Bihu celebrations back home, she added, "Waking up to the smell of #kumalsaul with cream and curd.
Dressing up as a #bihuoti and dancing till we were tired.
I LOVE the sound of #pepa and #gagana as much as I love my culture.
Well, it’s quite evident from my post that some major missing happening here 🙈
So here’s wishing you all a very happy #rongalibihu !!
These are difficult times, let’s count our blessings.
Let’s be grateful for what we have (family, love, food) and celebrate that.
Love to you all ❤️
.
.
@milindrunning tried cheering me up with an egg fight 😀 I won btw."
