Rongali Bihu 2020: Milind Soman cheers wife Ankita with egg fight as she misses family

Model turned runner Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar have been sharing updates of their self-isolation period through social media. The couple has a huge following on Instagram and often paints the internet red with their mushy pictures and videos.

On Monday, the couple wished their fans on the occasion of Bohag Bihu 2020. Bohag Bihu also known as Rongali Bihu marks the beginning of Assamese New Year. Extending warm wishes, Milind wrote, “Happy Rongali Bihu to the world @ankita_earthy is missing her family in Guwahati, so we had a small egg fight to celebrate, which, apparently, is the thing to do !! To all the people separated at this time, from families, friends and other loves, enjoy this time of missing each other, you will be reunited soon!! Be safe !!”