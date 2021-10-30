Watch video: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in Goa, takes fun ride on motorcycle taxi 'Pilot' from Bambolim to Azad Maidan in Panaji

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Goa on a long-day visit on Saturday, months ahead of the 2022 Goa assembly elections to meet and greet the party workers and the people.

As Rahul Gandhi arrived in the state, the party leader was seen taking a fun ride on Goa's local motorcycle taxi known as 'Pilot' wherein he rode Bambolin to Azad Maidan in Panaji.

According to Goa Congress President Girish Chodankar, Gandhi will begin his visit by meeting fisherfolk at Valsao ( a coastal village in South Goa). Later, he will pay floral tributes at the Martyrs Monument at Azad Maidan in the city and meet people affected by the mining ban. Later in the evening, he will address Congress Workers' Convention 'Jagor' at S P Mukherjee Stadium near the city.

Reportedly, Gandhi will address a convention of party workers at the SPM Stadium in Bambolim near Panaji and will take part in various other party-level events during the day.

