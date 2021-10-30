Goa assembly polls 2022: Opposition unity critical, says GFP chief Vijai Sardesai; meets with Mamata Banerjee

Panaji (Goa): Goa Forward Party (GFP) president Vijai Sardesai, who met meeting West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday in Goa, called for Opposition unity to end the "corrupt and communal regime" in the state.

After meeting the Bengal CM, Sardesai said "Mamata Banerjee is a symbol of regional pride, we're also a regional party. We welcome her recent statement that like-minded parties should come together to fight against BJP".

Mamata Banerjee responded that they coming together to fight against BJP. "So it's their decision to decide. We want to avoid division of votes. So want regional parties that can walk together to fight against BJP," she added.

Meanwhile, before the meeting Sardesai also urged the Opposition to take the 2022 assembly elections seriously. He further said that he has been rooting for a strong team to take on BJP. "For two years I have been rooting for strong TeamGoa to take on Goa BJP. Opposition unity is critical to end this corrupt and communal regime. Let's get serious about 2022. I'll call on Mamata Banerjee with my senior party colleagues tomorrow at 10 AM on her invitation. #ChalYaFuddem!" tweeted the Goa Forward Party president on Friday.

In April this year, the Goa Forward party had quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over differences in the "agenda of the government". Banerjee is on a visit to Goa as her party seeks to branch out into new states.

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs. Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house.

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 01:16 PM IST