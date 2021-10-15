Watch Video: Car runs over Dussehra procession in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur; 3 dead

In a shocking incident, at least 16 people involved in the tableau celebrating Dussehra have been mowed down and crushed by a speeding car in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur Nagar on Friday.

A video of the disturbing incident shows a speeding car deliberately running over an unsuspecting group gathered for Durga idol immersion on Raigad Road in Pathalgaon.

"One body brought to the hospital, 16 others hospitalised. Two of them being referred to other hospitals after x-ray that established fracture", Block Medical Officer James Minj said. All were taken to Pathalgaon Civil Hospital for treatment.

A total of three persons have died so far in the incident where a speeding car mowed down people in Pathalgaon, Jashpur.

According to reports, the car was allegedly loaded with a huge quantity of ganja and was on the run. It was caught after people chased the car and the driver was beaten.

Two accused have been arrested in the incident after uproar from people, who reportedly set the car involved on fire.



Both the accused, Bablu Vishwakarma and Shishupal Sahu, are residents of Madhya Pradesh and were passing from Chhattisgarh. "Action is being taken against them". Jashpur SP office said.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister condemned the incident and said justice will be given to all. "Jashpur incident is very sad & heart-wrenching. The accused have been immediately arrested. Action has also been taken against the Police officers who seemed to be guilty prima facie. Probe has been ordered, nobody will be spared. Justice will be given to all", CM Baghel tweeted.





(More details awaited)

(With inputs from Avdhesh Mallick)

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 05:59 PM IST