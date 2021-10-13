Chhattisgarh: Covering a stretch of 300 km on foot, tribals enter Raipur to oppose Adani's 'illegal' mining activities; see pics

Raipur: Thousands of tribals, who were on foot march from October 4, against Adani’s alleged illegal mining to save jungle, the tribal land, water and environment, have finally reached capital city Raipur on Wednesday, braving incessant rains, scorching sun and other hardships.

The tribals who were raising anti-Adani slogans against alleged land grabbing, and coal mining demanded immediate cessation of these types of illegal activities in their area. They demanded stringent action against Adani Group for carrying out alleged illegal mining activities.

Alok Shukla, convenor of Chhattisgarh Bachao Andolan said, "Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally of tribals in 2018 in Madanpur and promised after formation of Congress government their rights were not violated and PESA will be implemented in their area. Unfortunately, the Congress government is in the state and gross violations of tribal rights are continuously occurring in the scheduled area."

"Unfortunately, the tribal-loving honourable Chief Minister doesn’t want to meet the tribals, who covered a stretch of 300 kms by foot to share their plight," Shukla said.

"We have tried several times to get an appointment but have not succeeded. However, the Governor madam had allotted time and a delegation of Hasdeo Bachao Sangarsh Samiti is going to meet her on Thursday," he added.

Despite the CM showing a cold shoulder to the request of these environmental crusaders, the Health Minister TS Singh Deo came forward along with his supporters and met the protesting tribals.

While addressing a gathering in Raipur on Wednesday, the Health Minister promised them to provide full support.

“Once Hasdeo Arand area has been earmarked as no go area, then it must be upheld by the government, any mining related activities should not be permitted in the region,'' the Health Minister said.

The jumping of the TS in the issue has started taking colours and converted the whole incident into hot political debate.

The activists supporting the tribal cause expressed their apprehensions and said, they have fear that by taking advantage of the current coal crisis in India, the government may implement the Coal Bearing Act to take away the tribals' lands.

However, they visualized the Health Minister's support as an additional strength to their battle.

Over CMO's cold shoulder reaction to their protest, Umeshwar Singh Armo, president of Hasdeo Bachao Sangharsh Samiti said, "We have not lost hope, we will fight".

"Our fight is a long battle, against a rich and powerful conglomerate cum crony capitalist like Adani, it is a fight for justice by indigenous people, we will win in the end," he added.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 10:29 PM IST