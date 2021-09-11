Watch Video: BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga slams Kejriwal as waterlogging hits Delhi, rafts in boat

New Delhi: After constant and incessant downpour, when parts of the national capital water logged, Bhartiya Janata Party national general secretary of youth wing Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga sarcastically slammed New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not developing the state.

Bagga was seen imitating river rafting in the inflatable rafting boats in a water logged street and claimed that Kejriwal should set up posters across the national capital stating that rafting can be done on the streets of New Delhi.

“I wanted to go for river rafting at Hrishikesh but couldn’t due to pandemic but because of Arvind Kejriwal rafting is possible on the streets of Delhi. As per his nature he should set posters of his achievements across the state,” Bagga slammed sarcastically.

Notably, due to constant rainfall waterlogging was seen even on Delhi airport.

Incidentally, a couple of days back, water was flowing as waterfall from over-bridges and Bagga had earlier set up posters slamming Kejriwal that whether he had taken bath in ‘swimming pool’.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 08:54 PM IST