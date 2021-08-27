BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga files complaint against Navjot Singh Sidhus's ex-advisor Malvinder Singh Mali

New Delhi: BJP youth wing national general secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga lodged police complaint at Parliament Street police station against Navjot Singh Sidhu adviser Malvinder Singh Mali for his controversial comments on Kashmir.

Along with Bagga, BJP national spokesperson RP Singh said that they were shocked and surprised to read a post on social media of Malvinder Singh Mali on August 17.

Bagga said that such a post could raise the chances of riots and disharmony in the country.

“Such comments can raise a wage war against the Government of India and cause regional disharmony, riot. It is a ploy to provoke breach of peace and promote enmity and hatred in the country,” said Bagga.

Notably, in the complaint letter the BJP leaders had mentioned Mali as ‘accused’. RP Singh said that they would pursue the matter seriously and take it to its logical conclusion.

Urging immediate action against Mali, RP Singh said that it is necessary to take against such a statement that aims to spread separatism against the Indian government.

It can be recalled that one of four advisors to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, claimed that Kashmir was a separate country and also that both India and Pakistan were illegal occupants.

“Kashmir is a separate country and India and Pakistan are illegal occupants. It belongs to the people of Kashmir,” read Malvinder Singh Mali’s tweet.

