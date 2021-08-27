'Congress backed the wrong horse': Navjot Singh Sidhu's 'won't spare anyone' remark draws criticism on social media

Amid the turmoil in Punjab Congress, the party's state president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said that if he was not allowed to take decisions he will not spare anyone.

Sidhu on Friday held a meeting with traders association.

Addressing the event, he said, "I have told the high command that if you do not let me take decisions, I will not spare anyone (ent se ent baja dunga)...I do not want to be a showhorse. Decisions are required to be taken. No state can develop without industry. International trade should start. The people of Punjab are in despair. If I had to put my life on the line, I would not back down."

Meanwhile, AICC in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat on Friday said the leader of the party's Punjab unit should act in a manner so that they are not misinterpreted, which in turn may harm the party.

Asked about Sidhu's 'lack of freedom in decision making' remark, Rawat said, "I will see the context of the statement. He is the party chief in Punjab, who other than he can take decisions? He has all the right to take decisions as per party protocol."

The event has received negative reactions from the public who are of the opinion that such arguments are further tarnishing Congress' image.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from ANI.



Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 05:47 PM IST