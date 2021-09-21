Watch video: Army search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri enters third day - Here's what we know so far

A combing operation launched by the Indian Army after it detected suspicious movement in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri in Baramulla district continued for the third day on Tuesday.

All telecommunication facilities including the internet in the border town remained suspended. Mobile internet and phone services in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district were suspended after the army suspected an infiltration attempt by a group of militants.

The combing operation was launched on the intervening night of September 18-19, officials told PTI.

A defence spokesman told PTI that the search operation were going on in the area but did not elaborate if the forces had found anything to lend credence to the reports of major infiltration bid in the sector.

Officials said one soldier had sustained injuries in the "initial contact" with the adversary near the fence along the LoC, which had prompted the massive search operation to ensure that the infiltrators, if any, do not get to the hinterland.

Defence sources told IANS reinforcements have been called in and a large area has been brought under operation.

“An infiltration attempt has been made and we are looking for them. Whether they are still on this side or have gone back after they made the infiltration attempt. That issue has not to be clarified and verified on the ground," Lt Gen. D.P. Pandey told a TV channel.

“But, we are quite alert and we will ensure that minimal infiltration takes place," the army’s Srinagar-headquartered 15 Corps commander said.

On Monday, the authorities had snapped all telephone and internet services in Uri as a precautionary measure. The area where suspicious movement was observed falls near Gohalan, the same area from where the attack on Uri Brigade was launched by terrorists in September 2016.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

