NIA searches 7 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with IED recovery case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out searches at seven locations in Kashmir valley in connection with Improvised Explosive Device (IED) recovery in Jammu on June 27, NIA sources told news ANI.

According to ANI, Multiple teams of the NIA conducted searches at specific locations in Anantnag, Baramulla, Srinagar, Doda and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning in connection with the case.

Jammu Police on June 27 recovered an IED weighing around 5-6 kgs. It was recovered from a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative foiling a major terror attack in the valley.

This matter came to light when security agencies were busy in their probe into twin explosions inside an Indian Air Force (IAF) station at the Jammu airport, which took place on June 27.

After the twin explosions, on June 27, the Jammu and Kashmir police arrested an alleged terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba and seized a 5.5-kg of IED from his possession. With this, Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba''s (LeT) plan to trigger an explosion at a crowded place was averted.

On July 23, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had shot down a hexacopter drone in the Akhnoor area of the Jammu district and also recovered 5 kg of IED.

Drone sightings along the international border have increased after the June 27 attack.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 12:36 PM IST