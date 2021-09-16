West Bengal: NIA starts probe into bomb blast at Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh's house

Kolkata: NIA visited BJP MP Arjun Singh’s house to examine the areas where bombs were hurled.

First the NIA team collected samples from the main iron gate where a bomb was hurled on September 8 and then from the boundary wall at the back of Arjun’s residence where a crude bomb blasted on September 14.

According to NIA sources, they will also record the statement of both Arjun Singh and his son Pawan Singh to further their investigation.

Notably, on Wednesday the BJP led central government had given Singh ‘Z’ category security from his present ‘Y’ category security.

It can be recalled that though the BJP MP blamed the bombing of the ruling Trinamool Congress, the TMC MLA Partha Bhoumik claimed that Arjun is famous for bomb making.

“Nobody from the TMC had hurled a bomb at Arjun Singh’s residence. Arjun is famous for bomb making and the video footage showed that the bomb was kept at the boundary wall that blew on the wall. By doing all these Arjun is trying to create sympathy,” Partha was heard saying.

According to Arjun the TMC is purposely trying to attack him.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the TMC goons attack Arjun Singh every month.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya on Twitter had earlier claimed that ever since Arjun was made the observer of Bhabanipur constituency the TMC out of fear is attacking Arjun Singh.

