WATCH VIDEO: After speech at UN, Vijayapriya Nithyananda clarifies

WATCH VIDEO: After speech at UN Nithyananda's 'Kailasa' clarifies |

The controversial godman Nithyananda, according to Vijayapriya Nithyananda, who describes himself as "the permanent envoy of (so-called) the United States of Kailasa," is being "persecuted by anti-Hindu groups" in his own India.

Last week, Vijayapriya said that Nithyananda, who is accused of rape, is being harassed while speaking at a UN event in Geneva. The so-called "United States of Kailasa" cherish India with "great regard," Vijayapriya stated after her comments at the ceremony went viral on social media.

"I would like to clarify that I stated that the SPH Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam is persecuted in his birthplace by certain anti-Hindu elements. The United States of KAILASA holds India in high regard and respects India as its Gurupeedam. Thank you," Vijayapriya said in a statement.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"It is imperative that the Indian government employs effective measures to put an end to their systematic and strategic activities and safeguard the well-being and security of all concerned," she said in a series of tweets sent from Nithyananda's official Twitter account.

Indigenous rights and sustainable development were discussed

Speaking on behalf of Kailasa, Nithyananda's delegates discussed "indigenous rights and sustainable development". However, they were not permitted to distribute promotional material, according to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), and their comments were not taken into account.

"Registration for such public events is open to NGOs and the general public. Anyone can submit information to the treaty bodies, who will use their judgment to determine the credibility of the submissions received," the OHCHR spokesperson said as quoted by news agency PTI.

"On 24 February, at CESCR's general discussion, when the floor was opened to the public, a USK representative spoke briefly. As the focus of the statement was tangential to the topic at hand, it will not be taken into consideration by the Committee in the formulation of the General Comment," the spokesperson added.