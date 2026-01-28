Fearless Play Of Gang War In Punjab: Student Leader’s Murder Case Accused Shot Dead Outside Mohali Court

Chandigarh: In a shocking incident exposing fearless play of gangsterism in Punjab, two motorcycle borne assailants shot dead an accused in 2020 Panjab University (PU) leader Gurlal Brar’s murder case in full public view outside Mohali court complex, near here on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased, Gurvinder Singh, a resident of village Rurki Kham in Mohali district, had come to Mohali district court with his wife for a hearing in an NDPS Act case around 3 pm.

Taking the responsibility of Gurvinder’s killing, gangster Goldy Brar said on a social media (Facebook) alleging that as police had been indifferent in the case of the killing of sons of ordinary families, hence they would get justice themselves.

Pertinently, the Punjab police which had arrested the parents of Goldy Brar on Monday only in an extortion case, registered a case against him in the Mohali court killing as well on Wednesday.

According to eyewitnesses account, as Gurvinder Singh came out of the court, one of the assailants came to him and shook hands with before shooting him in his face and head from point blank range and fled the scene on a motorcycle waiting for him nearby.

Even as the incident triggered a panic in the area and deployment of heavy security arrangements, police said about 17 empty shells were recovered from the spot.

It may be recalled that the deceased Gurlal, who was the former president of Students’ Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU) and was also said to be a ``brother'' of notorious gangster Goldy Brar, was shot dead outside the main gate of a Mall in Industrial Area of Chandigarh, allegedly by members of the rival Lawrence gang-Bambiha gang - on October 10, 2020.

Also in recent past, Lawrence Bishnoi, while claiming that he was not involved in the shocking murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case, had said that Goldy Brar was behind the same to avenge killings of ``his brothers Vicky Middukhera and Gurlal Brar’’.

OPPN LAMBAST RULING AAP GOVT

Meanwhile, taking on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, opposition parties including Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal and BJP’s Sunil Jakhar held that the two back-to-back daylight murder exposed the collapse of the law and order situation in the state.

While a chemist was shot dead in Dera Baba Nanak by motorcycle-borne killers for refusing extortion on Tuesday, an undertrial was shot dead outside Mohali court complex on Wednesday.