Rape-accused self-styled godman Nithyananda sends Kailasa representative to UN event: Know all about Ma Vijayapriya

The picture of a woman in saffron clothes and a head gear from a United Nations event has gone viral on social media. The woman is referred to as "Ma Vijayapriya Nithyananda" by Kailasa on Twitter.

She was representing "The United States of Kailasa”, a country set up by self-styled godman and rape-accused Nithyananda.

Kailasa, reportedly located off the coast of Ecuador, has its own passport, flag and even a 'Reserve Bank of Kailasa'.

In the tweet posted by Kailasa's official Twitter handle, the woman is seen wearing saffron clothes, gold (or golden coloured) jewellery, rudraksh and a headgear at the United Nations event.

USK at UN Geneva: Inputs on the Achievement of Sustainability



Participation of the United States of KAILASA in a discussion on the General Comment on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and Sustainable Development at the United Nations in Geneva



The Economic, Social, and… pic.twitter.com/pNoAkWOas8 — KAILASA's SPH Nithyananda (@SriNithyananda) February 25, 2023

According to her LinkedIn profile, Vijayapriya completed her Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from Canada’s University of Manitoba in 2014. She is proficient in English, French, Creole and Pidgins.

At college, she claims to have been on the dean’s honour list for “outstanding academic performance”. She has also received international undergraduate student scholarship in 2013 and 2014.

Speaking at a meeting of the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR) in Geneva last week, the woman introduced herself as Vijayapriya Nithyananda, the “permanent ambassador to the UN from the sovereign state of Shri Kailasa”.

Nithyananda is the main accused in several cases in India, including rape.

Preliminary meeting with the head of KAILASA UK, ma Atmadaya, representatives of KAILASA, and diplomats at the Permanent Mission of Lithuania to the United Nations at Geneva#Kailasa #UN #Lithuania pic.twitter.com/e0UxfNi8dk — KAILASA's SPH Nithyananda (@SriNithyananda) February 26, 2023

Read Also Nityananda arrested; bail plea posted for today