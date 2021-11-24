Watch video: ACB officials extract money stashed inside water pipe from PWD junior engineer's residence in Karnataka

In one of the largest crackdowns in recent times on government officials, over 400 Anti-Corruption Bureau officials Wednesday raided over 60 locations and houses in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mandya, Ballari and Kalburgi in Karnataka.

The extent of corruption was such that the ACB officials had to summon plumbers and workers to ‘flush out’ wads of currency notes and jewellery from pipelines at the residence of PWD joint engineer Shantha Gowda Biradar in Kalburgi district.

Over Rs 25 lakh in currency notes and a huge quantity of jewellery were found in what looked like pipelines from outside. People recorded the raid from outside the house as the plumbers removed sections of pipes and dumped currency notes and jewellery into a bucket.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Apart from the house of Biradar, the ACB raided locations belonging to Mangalore Smart City Executive Engineer KS Lingegowda, Mandya Executive Engineer Srinivas K, Doddaballapura Revenue Inspector Lakshminarashimaiah, Former Project Manager of Bengaluru Nirmiti Kendra Vasudev, Bengaluru Nandini Dairy general manager B Krishna Reddy, Gadag Agriculture Department, Joint Director T S Rudreshappa and Bailahongala cooperative development officer A K Masti among others.

"Today the ACB conducted searches in 60 places with respect to disproportionate assets cases registered against 15 officers by a team of 8 superintendents of police, 100 officers and 300 staff," the ACB said in a statement.

ACB sources said they seized property-related documents, huge quantities of gold and silver ornaments, cash and investment documents from them. Nearly 7 kg gold and Rs 15 lakh in cash were recovered from Gadag Agriculture Department Joint Director Rudreshappa's residence.

The ACB had recently raided the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) officials in connection with the alleged irregularities in the allotment of plots in a few layouts developed by BDA.

After the raid on BDA officials, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that his government will not tolerate corruption in any form. The government will act on the basis of the report submitted by the ACB, he added.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 07:49 PM IST