Watch: Shocking video of MP ADG Purushottam Sharma assaulting wife goes viral

In a shocking incident, Madhya Pradesh's Additional Director General (ADG) Purushottam Sharma was caught on camera physically assaulting his wife. Reportedly, the incident took place after his wife caught him red-handed with another woman. Sharma's son complained to the DGP and also put out the video, demanding action against his father.
Meanwhile, ADG Purushottam Sharma has been relieved of his duties after a video of him assaulting his wife went viral.
Speaking to ANI, Sharma has alleged that his wife stalks him and has put cameras in the house. The duo has been married for 32 years, he said.
"We've been married for 32 years, in 2008 she had complained against me. But the point is, since 2008 she has been living in my house, enjoying all facilities & travelling abroad on my expenses," Sharma said.
"If my nature is abusive then she should've complained earlier. This is a family dispute, not a crime. I am neither a violent person nor a criminal. It is unfortunate that I have to go through this. My wife stalks me & has put cameras in the house," he added.
Meanwhile, National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said that Purushottam Sharma "must be thrown out of service and should go behind the bars".
