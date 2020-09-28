Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Additional DG Puroshottam Sharma's statement defending domestic violence

Hours after a video of Additional DG Purshottam Sharma went viral for all the wrong reasons, the latter has been removed from his post. In the video clip that seemed to be from a CCTV camera or a similar device Sharma can be seen holding his wife as she tries to distance herself. He then proceeds to throw her to the ground and can be seen holding her down for some time. Several other individuals also surround the duo, but make no efforts to physically separate them.

Following the clip that was purportedly shared by her son, with an appeal for help, the Madhya Pradesh Additional Director General was relieved of his duties. An official notification for the same was also shared by news agency ANI.