Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Additional DG Puroshottam Sharma's statement defending domestic violence

Hours after a video of Additional DG Purshottam Sharma went viral for all the wrong reasons, the latter has been removed from his post. In the video clip that seemed to be from a CCTV camera or a similar device Sharma can be seen holding his wife as she tries to distance herself. He then proceeds to throw her to the ground and can be seen holding her down for some time. Several other individuals also surround the duo, but make no efforts to physically separate them.
Following the clip that was purportedly shared by her son, with an appeal for help, the Madhya Pradesh Additional Director General was relieved of his duties. An official notification for the same was also shared by news agency ANI.
But while the video has horrified many, Sharma himself does not seem to be fazed. As he told ANI, "If my nature is abusive then she should've complained earlier. This is a family dispute, not a crime. I am neither a violent person nor a criminal."
"We've been married for 32 years, in 2008 she had complained against me. But the point is, since 2008 she has been living in my house, enjoying all facilities & travelling abroad on my expenses," he pointed out, alleging that his wife stalked him and had put up cameras in the house.
Needless to say, netizens were not pleased with his comments. And Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi was quick to retort.
"This mindset. Exactly this feeling which makes men think that women are ‘their property’ to ill treat, to beat, to do as they please. If law keepers talk this language and get violent with women what hope in hell will the society have. Shameful," she hit back.
And if the comment section of Twitter is anything to go by, most are in agreement.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)