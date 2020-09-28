Bhopal: MP DGP Purushottam Sharma suspended over viral video of domestic violence - what we know so far

Two videos went viral over social media on Sunday night. In one video the senior IPS officer is seen sitting in the house of another woman. His wife suddenly storms into that house and the couple subsequently indulges in a verbal spat in presence of the other woman.

In the other video, the same IPS officer is seen assaulting his wife in presence of his personal staff and pet dog possibly inside his house.

His wife too is seen indulging in scuffle with him. In the same video, the IPS officer is seen shouting that she (his wife) injured him with knife, while his wife is heard saying she hurt him with scissors out of self defence.

Importantly, Sharma's son has written to the state police and government for action against his father, but instead of registering any case against the influential police officer and suspending him, the state government has merely relieved of his present administrative post.

The home department order on Monday read that Sharma, who headed the state police's prosecution wing has been relieved of his charge and shunted with immediate effect.

According to official sources, the senior IPS officer has been attached to the home department for the time being.

Meanwhile, the concerned IPS officer's wife has reportedly moved to the MP State Women Commission against her husband seeking action against him and proper police protection for self, alleging threat to her life from better half.

The Commission Chairperson Sobha Oza said that the Commission will going to seek report from the police and asked that the CM and the home minister shall take strict action against the officer.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that no one will be spared found taking illegal action in the state. He also stated that the officer will not be spared and the law will take action into the matter.

When contacted by journalists in the matter, the state's home minister Narottam Mishra said I've seen and read about the matter. If any written complaint comes to us, then we'll act.

Importantly, both, the home minister Narottam Mishra and the concerned IPS officer hail from the same Gwalior-Chambal region of MP.

Reacting to the development, the 1986 batch IPS officer senior IPS officer Purshottam Sharma said, "I have not done any crime. This is a family matter between me and my wife. If she is angry with me then why stay with me. Why use my money? Why travel abroad on my money? This is my family matter, I will solve it myself, I am in constant touch with my wife, I am trying my best to get this matter resolved. This is a case of stress under self-defense. I have not beaten anyone, just shuddered and jogged. Regarding the viral video, i will only say that only my wife and my son can tell why they made the video viral. My wife has CCTV cameras installed all over the house. Wherever I go, she chases me, stocks me. I am very upset, even in 2008, I complained of assault. Today, after 12 years, I do not know what trouble they have. If she had, then why did she stay with me for so many years. This is very unfortunate for me."