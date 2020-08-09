Watch: Rahul Kanwal gets angry after Congress' Pawan Khera accuses Modi govt of 'headline management'

A video of India Today journalist Rahul Kanwal has hit the viral note on Twitter for his engaging in a heated argument with Indian National Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera.

The panellists during the segment also included journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sudhanshu Trivedi.

Khera said, “How do you counter misinformation, headline management and event management is something we can’t counter, no opposition party can counter, the level of resource mobilisation this regime does.

Rahul countered stating, “When you say that you seem to suggest that the voters of India, the people of India are fools when they are not. It’s almost as if there’s a circus going on and they are the puppets. Come on that is so unfair.

Khera further added saying, I didn’t mean to upset Rahul by criticising Modi, please don’t take it personally.

“I am offended that you said that voters of India are fools that Modi is making them dance and they are dancing,” said Kanwal.

The clip ends with Khera arguing, “If you are to take criticism of Mr Modi personally, I can’t help it. God save journalism, if this is the kind of journalism you practice.”

The clip was shared by scores of users on the micro blogging platform. One user wrote, Why Rahul Kanwal jumps up and down when @Pawankhera explains the rational behind BJP ecosystem! What a sad journalism. Rahul Kanwal can't take anything against our PM. Such a mockery!!"