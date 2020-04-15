'Slap on Rahul Kanwal's face': Twitter reacts after Yuval Harari says 'people in India are blaming Muslims for coronavirus'

On Tuesday, a video of India Today journalist Rahul Kanwal interviewing Israeli historian and professor Yuval Harari went viral on social media.
Asked about India’s response to the coronavirus crisis, Harari said that India faces an enormous challenge because of the lack of healthcare facilities. However, he admitted that he didn’t know enough about the country to comment.
Harari further added that he was worried because some people in India are blaming Muslims for the novel coronavirus outbreak. He said, “I was very worried about some stories I heard that some people are blaming the epidemic on minorities... on Muslim minorities... even saying that it's a deliberate act of terrorism... this is complete nonsense, is extremely dangerous... we don't need more hatred, we need solidarity, we need love between people.”
Watch Video:
Meanwhile, Twitterati trolled journalist Rahul Kanwal after the video went viral. A Twitter user said, "Look at Rahul Kanwal's face, it might be hard for him to digest the fact!" "Someone had to say it to Rahul Kanwal, who was bragging about a sting operation his team did on a madarsa, asking why poor kids, mostly orphans aren't following social distancing guidelines inside their building," said another user.
To the unintiiated, Rahul Kanwal had carried out a investigative report on "Madrasa Hotspots". He was slammed for "dividing the victims of COVID-19 based on religion" and subsequently #ThooRahulKanwalThoo trended on Twitter.
Here are how Twitterati trolled Kanwal:
