Rahul Kanwal takes dig at 'batty' Arnab without naming, claims it’s a network game

As Arnab Goswami continued being in the news for his claims that his vehicle was attacked by ‘Congress goons’, television journalist Rahul Kanwal from India Today took a dig at Goswami, without naming him.

“If you think someone’s gone more batty than usual, look at TV ratings graph. There’s a fast developing global story breaking. His network has NO CLUE about how to cover it. Communalise+capitalise is formula they know. Viewers watching India Today enmasse. Panic showing elsewhere (sic).”

“You set up a nightly cock fight. Initially it has novelty. Then viewers get bored. It’s repetitive. Predictable. Ratings nose dive. You go crazy. Pressure starts showing. Ratings slip further. Then suddenly you are on the edge. How low can one go? That’s the big question,” he said, adding there’s news, there’s noise. We are so glad viewers can tell the difference and this shrill communalise + capitalise bogey is being called out by those who matter most, the viewers. This is a global medical crisis. You need deep insights and sobriety. Not a staged fish market.