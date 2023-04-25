WATCH: PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express train in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express at the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station in Kerala on Tuesday. Modi arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station along with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, CM Pinarayi Vijayan and MP Shashi Tharoor earlier in the morning.
The train will cover 11 districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod.
Other development projects
Apart from the Vande Bharat launch, the PM will also inaugurate several development projects under the Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad railway divisions.
These include a comprehensive railway development plan focusing on the Kochuveli-Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom railway stations, the declaration of the Nemom Terminal project, the inauguration of a project to elevate the Thiruvananthapuram Central, Varkala-Sivagiri, and Kozhikode railway stations to international standards, and the foundation stone laying of a project to raise the train speed along the Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur section to 110 km/hr, among others.
This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)