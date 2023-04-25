WATCH: PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express train in Kerala |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express at the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station in Kerala on Tuesday. Modi arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station along with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, CM Pinarayi Vijayan and MP Shashi Tharoor earlier in the morning.

#WATCH | Kerala: PM Narendra Modi flags off the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express train from Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station. pic.twitter.com/zdqdmwNE3g — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023

#WATCH | Kerala: PM Narendra Modi along with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, CM Pinarayi Vijayan and MP Shashi Tharoor arrives at Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station where he will be flagging off the Vande Bharat Express train. pic.twitter.com/i5eVgSSrl2 — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023

The train will cover 11 districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod.

Other development projects

Apart from the Vande Bharat launch, the PM will also inaugurate several development projects under the Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad railway divisions.

These include a comprehensive railway development plan focusing on the Kochuveli-Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom railway stations, the declaration of the Nemom Terminal project, the inauguration of a project to elevate the Thiruvananthapuram Central, Varkala-Sivagiri, and Kozhikode railway stations to international standards, and the foundation stone laying of a project to raise the train speed along the Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur section to 110 km/hr, among others.

