Watch: PM Modi evokes Lord Krishna at Nimu to explain war and peace

Last month, there had been a violent clash at the Indo-China border in Ladakh that had left 20 Indian Armymen dead, and others injured.

Relations between the two countries have been somewhat strained in recent days, and Prime Minister Modi had been repeatedly said that India was capable of giving a "befitting reply". More recently, the government has banned 59 Chinese apps -- including popular choices such as TikTok and Shein.

On Friday, during a surprise visit to Ladakh's Nimu region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his earlier comments. In a clear warning to China, he added that "the age of expansionism is over".

"This is the age of development. History has been witness that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to go back," he said.