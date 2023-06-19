 Watch: People Jump From 1st Floor To Evade Fire At Commercial Complex In Chhattisgarh’s Korba
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWatch: People Jump From 1st Floor To Evade Fire At Commercial Complex In Chhattisgarh’s Korba

Watch: People Jump From 1st Floor To Evade Fire At Commercial Complex In Chhattisgarh’s Korba

According to news reports, an intense blaze erupted inside an Indian Bank branch located within the commercial complex, reducing it and several adjacent shops to ashes.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 05:28 PM IST
article-image

In a devastating incident, a fire erupted at a bustling commercial complex situated in the Transport Nagar area of Korba district, Chhattisgarh, on Monday. 

Gripping visuals posted on social media captured the desperate attempts of numerous individuals as they resorted to leaping from the first floor to flee from the spreading flames.

Watch the videos here:

Firefighters reached the spot and were seen in action to contain and extinguish the fire.

As per news reports, the intense blaze, started inside an Indian Bank branch situated within the commercial complex, reduce it to ashes along with several adjacent shops. 

The extent of the damage caused by the fire and the reason behind it is yet to be assessed.

(This is developing news. More details will be added.)

Read Also
WATCH: Students Escape Using Wires As Fire Breaks Out At Coaching Center In Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar;...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Watch: People Jump From 1st Floor To Evade Fire At Commercial Complex In Chhattisgarh’s Korba

Watch: People Jump From 1st Floor To Evade Fire At Commercial Complex In Chhattisgarh’s Korba

Bihar: Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM Withdraws Support To Nitish Kumar Govt, Deals Blow To Opposition Unity...

Bihar: Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM Withdraws Support To Nitish Kumar Govt, Deals Blow To Opposition Unity...

Rahul Gandhi Birthday: From TN CM Stalin to NCP leader Sharad Pawar, wishes pour for Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi Birthday: From TN CM Stalin to NCP leader Sharad Pawar, wishes pour for Congress leader

UP: 57 Dead At Ballia District Hospital In 4 Days Amid Heatwave, CMS Removed

UP: 57 Dead At Ballia District Hospital In 4 Days Amid Heatwave, CMS Removed

PM Narendra Modi's Visit To The US: Dates, Itinerary, Scheduled Events, And Agenda

PM Narendra Modi's Visit To The US: Dates, Itinerary, Scheduled Events, And Agenda