Watch: People Jump From 1st Floor To Evade Fire At Commercial Complex In Chhattisgarh’s Korba

In a devastating incident, a fire erupted at a bustling commercial complex situated in the Transport Nagar area of Korba district, Chhattisgarh, on Monday.

Gripping visuals posted on social media captured the desperate attempts of numerous individuals as they resorted to leaping from the first floor to flee from the spreading flames.

Firefighters reached the spot and were seen in action to contain and extinguish the fire.

As per news reports, the intense blaze, started inside an Indian Bank branch situated within the commercial complex, reduce it to ashes along with several adjacent shops.

The extent of the damage caused by the fire and the reason behind it is yet to be assessed.

(This is developing news. More details will be added.)