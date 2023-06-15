WATCH: Students Escape Using Wires As Fire Breaks Out At Coaching Center In Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

Fire Breaks Out At Coaching Center In Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar | Twitter @Vershasingh26

New Delhi: In a tragic incident from the National Capital, a major fire break out in the Mukherjee Nagar arear.

The area is of Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, a hub of UPSC coaching centres.

In the video a few people could be seen hanging with a rope and rescuing themselves out from the building. One student could be seen rushing down and loosing the balance.

Fire breaks out at coaching center in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area. pic.twitter.com/5uHgnhGKuk — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) June 15, 2023

Suman Nalwa, PRO, Delhi Police said, "A few students received injuries as they were escaping from the building where the fire broke out today. No person is trapped in the building. The fire broke out in the electricity meter of the building. Panic caused due to rising smoke."

#WATCH | A few students received injuries as they were escaping from the building where the fire broke out today. No person is trapped in the building. The fire broke out in the electricity meter of the building. Panic caused due to rising smoke: Suman Nalwa, PRO, Delhi Police on… pic.twitter.com/FBPgzZjYGt — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

This is a developing story, updates soon..