 WATCH: Students Escape Using Wires As Fire Breaks Out At Coaching Center In Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWATCH: Students Escape Using Wires As Fire Breaks Out At Coaching Center In Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

WATCH: Students Escape Using Wires As Fire Breaks Out At Coaching Center In Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

In the video a few people could be seen hanging with a rope and rescuing themselves out from the building.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 02:01 PM IST
article-image
Fire Breaks Out At Coaching Center In Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar | Twitter @Vershasingh26

New Delhi: In a tragic incident from the National Capital, a major fire break out in the Mukherjee Nagar arear.

The area is of Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, a hub of UPSC coaching centres.

In the video a few people could be seen hanging with a rope and rescuing themselves out from the building. One student could be seen rushing down and loosing the balance.

Suman Nalwa, PRO, Delhi Police said, "A few students received injuries as they were escaping from the building where the fire broke out today. No person is trapped in the building. The fire broke out in the electricity meter of the building. Panic caused due to rising smoke."

This is a developing story, updates soon..

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: MNS Stages Protest After School Suspends Students for Chanting, 'Jai Sri Ram'

Mumbai News: MNS Stages Protest After School Suspends Students for Chanting, 'Jai Sri Ram'

IIT-Madras Director Highlights Decreased Interest In Core Disciplines, Calls For Tech Experts

IIT-Madras Director Highlights Decreased Interest In Core Disciplines, Calls For Tech Experts

WATCH: Students Escape Using Wires As Fire Breaks Out At Coaching Center In Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

WATCH: Students Escape Using Wires As Fire Breaks Out At Coaching Center In Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

Meet Radhika JA With Bone Disability Clears Class 12 Exam At 20 And Makes Dolls With Old Newspapers

Meet Radhika JA With Bone Disability Clears Class 12 Exam At 20 And Makes Dolls With Old Newspapers

FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023: City's Favourite Survey Of Schools Back Again

FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023: City's Favourite Survey Of Schools Back Again