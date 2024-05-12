 Bihar Class 11 Special Exam May 16–29 Schedule Released By Education Dept
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBihar Class 11 Special Exam May 16–29 Schedule Released By Education Dept

Bihar Class 11 Special Exam May 16–29 Schedule Released By Education Dept

Bihar has scheduled a Class 11 special test for May 16–29 in two sessions to accommodate students who skipped or failed the first annual exam.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, May 12, 2024, 07:56 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

The Bihar Department of Education has released the schedule for the special annual test intended for Class 11 students who were either missing from the first annual examination in the state's upper secondary institutions or did not achieve the qualifying requirements. 

Exam Dates: 

The special annual examination for Class 11 students is set to commence on May 16 and will conclude on May 29.

Examination Hours:

The exam takes three hours to complete each session. To accommodate the various schedules of the students, the test will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. 

Previous Results Highlights

The Class 10 Matric results were earlier released by the Bihar Board Secondary Education (BSEB) Patna in March, showcasing the students' outstanding achievement. Notably, 2,52,846 males and 1,99,456 girls totaling 4,52,302 pupils earned first division. Additionally, on March 23, the BSEB released the results for students in Class 12, exhibiting an excellent pass rate of 87.21% in all streams.

Read Also
Girls Outshine Boys In Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Intermediate Exams with 88.84% Pass...
article-image

The pass rates in science, arts, and commerce this year were 87.80%, 86.15%, and 94.88%, respectively, demonstrating the hard work of students in a variety of subject areas.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TS EAPCET 2024 Answer Key Released: Objections Accepted Till May 14

TS EAPCET 2024 Answer Key Released: Objections Accepted Till May 14

Bihar Class 11 Special Exam May 16–29 Schedule Released By Education Dept

Bihar Class 11 Special Exam May 16–29 Schedule Released By Education Dept

IIT Delhi Unveils Scholarships For Undergrads & Postgrads, Check Eligibility

IIT Delhi Unveils Scholarships For Undergrads & Postgrads, Check Eligibility

TS EAMCET 2024 Preliminary Answer Key Released

TS EAMCET 2024 Preliminary Answer Key Released

UT Austin, Rice University Earns Ivy League Status

UT Austin, Rice University Earns Ivy League Status