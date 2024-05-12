 IIT Delhi Unveils Scholarships For Undergrads & Postgrads, Check Eligibility
IIT Delhi Unveils Scholarships For Undergrads & Postgrads, Check Eligibility

IIT Delhi introduces scholarships for undergraduates & postgraduates, providing financial assistance and academic incentives.

Updated: Sunday, May 12, 2024, 06:50 PM IST
article-image
IIT Delhi Campus | IIT Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) upholds its heritage of encouraging academic success by providing scholarships to worthy students. These scholarships, which are available for both undergraduate and graduate study, are intended to lessen students' financial burdens and motivate them to pursue excellence in their studies. Scholarships offer vital support to students in need, ranging from fee reductions to direct financial help placed into their bank accounts. 

Eligibility Criteria: 

For BTech and MSc students:

A CGPA of 6 and a family income not exceeding Rs 4,50,000 per annum.

These scholarships cover tuition fees and provide Rs 1,000 per month to up to 25% of eligible students.

An additional 10% of students meeting the income criteria receive a tuition waiver.

For MDes, MTech, and MS(R) students:

Eligible for teaching and research assistantships of Rs 12,400 per month.

Dual degree students in their fifth year with a CGPA of 8 or higher also qualify for these scholarships.

For PhD students:

Teaching/research assistantships are worth Rs 31,000 per month for the first two years and Rs 35,000 per month for the subsequent two years.

A travel grant of Rs 1,50,000 for conference attendance and a second award for research excellence.

Undergraduate Scholarships:

Merit cum means scholarships are available to those with a family income below Rs 4,50,000 per annum and a GPA of at least 6.

Postgraduate Scholarships: 

MSc programs: Scholarships are available based on the Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) rank at admission. Donor-supported scholarships are awarded to those with family incomes between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 9 lakh per annum.

PhD programs: scholarships valued at Rs 50,000 per annum for two years, based on academic performance.

