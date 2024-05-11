IIT Delhi Recruitment Exam 2023 Results Declared! Check Result Here

Candidates waiting for the results can check on the official website. | Pixabay (Representation pic)

The results for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi recruitment examinations 2023 have officially been declared. The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the results on May 9, 2024.

This recruitment exam was conducted in order to shortlist candidates for the post of non-teaching staff at IIT Delhi.

Candidates who appeared for the above-mentioned exam can check their results from NTA’s official website. The link to download the result for the said exam has been made available by the NTA at nta.ac.in.

Follow The Below Steps To View The IIT Delhi Recruitment Exam Result 2023

Step 1: Go to NTA’s official website at nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Open the homepage.

Step 3: Now, click on the provided link to view the result.

Step 4: The result document will open on your screen.

Step 5: Check your result using your Roll Number and registration number.

Step 6: Save and download the document for future use.

Copy of the result | NTA website

Copy of the result | NTA website

Additional Details

According to the results pdf available on the official website, 13 candidates who appeared for the exam have been shortlisted for the post of Administrative Assistant. 27 candidates have been shortlisted for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer. “The Result and candidature of candidates is purely provisional,” read the official notification erased by the NTA in regards to this result.

“The Result of the above-mentioned Posts have been prepared, with utmost care. However, inadvertently, if any error occurs, the National Testing Agency reserves the right to rectify the same,” added the notification.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the NTA’s official website for all the latest and detailed information related to the above-mentioned recruitment exam.