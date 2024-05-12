TS EAMCET 2024 Preliminary Answer Key Released

Representational Pic

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2024 preliminary answer key has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The response sheets for the Engineering (E) and Agriculture and Medical (AM) streams have been released concurrently. These essential resources are available to prospective applicants via the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The Agriculture and Pharmacy streams' TS EAMCET was held on May 7 and 8, while the Engineering streams took place on May 9, 10, and 11.

Deadline to raise objection:

Engineering Stream: May 14

Agriculture & Medical Stream: May 13

How to download answer key:

Visit eamcet.tsche.ac.in, the official website.

Click on the 'Download TS EAMCET 2024 answer key' link located at the bottom of the homepage.

Enter your TS EAMCET hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth (DoB) to log in, then submit.

The answer key will then be displayed on your screen.

Review and download the TS EAMCET 2024 answer key.

Ensure to print a copy of the TS EAMCET provisional answer key for future reference.

How to raise objections:

Click within the designated window to challenge an answer.

Select the question you wish to dispute.

Provide a rationale for your challenge along with relevant supporting documents in PDF or JPEG format.

Complete the required fee payment.

Submit your objection and retain the confirmation page for your records.

It is important for candidates to be informed that they have the option to object to the TS EAMCET 2024 answer key once, for any number of questions. When raising objections, it is essential to include a comprehensive reason and supporting documents.