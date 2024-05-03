TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2024 Out, Here Is How To Check Your Admit Card |

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released hall tickets for the TS EAMCET 2024 (Engineering, Agriculture And Medical Common Entrance Test). The hall tickets are now available on the official website of TSCHE at eapcet.tsche.ac.in.



TS EAPCET 2024 exams are scheduled to be held from May 7 to 11, 2024.

The Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P) exams will be held from May 7 to 8, 2024 and the Engineering (E) exams will be held from May 9 to 11, 2024.

The exam admit card has to be downloaded through the link provided on the official website.

Steps to Download TS EAMCET Hall Ticket

The Telangana EAMCET 2024 admit card will be available on the official website of TSCHE. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can follow the steps provided here to download the EAMCET hall tickets 2024.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS EAPCET.

Step 2: Click on the EAPCET hall ticket link.

Step 3: Login using the application id and date of birth.

Step 4: The EAPCET hall ticket will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download the TS EACET admit card for further reference.

Details Mentioned on EAPCET Hall Ticket

The Telangana EAMCET hall ticket will contain the following details

Candidate name

Candidate's roll number

Name of exam

Exam centre details

Subjects appearing

Reporting time

Exam Schedule

Instructions for candidates